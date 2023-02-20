SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois could enhance the penalties for impaired drivers who kill someone and injure others. Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) has filed the same proposal several times over the past few years, but his plan has never gained traction. McClure hopes to see "Lindsey's Law" passed this spring.
McClure wants to honor the life of Lindsey Sharp, a 26-year-old woman hit by a drunk driver in a Springfield Walmart parking lot in 2015.
"We have a mass amount of people that are affected by drunk drivers, not just in this state, but across the nation," McClure said. "We have to send the message that this is unacceptable and that if you hit and hurt somebody as a drunk driver, you will pay for it."
Sharp died from her injuries the day after she was hit. Her five-year-old son was left with a broken arm and her boyfriend was also treated for minor injuries.
McClure argued that intoxicated drivers should be charged with a Class 2 felony if they kill someone and cause great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement of others.
"If you're involved in an accident and you're not necessarily the person driving and you're injured, I think it's important that there's some sort of action that's done towards helping you," said Springfield resident Ciara Ziki.
The driver in Lindsey's case, Antione Willis, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI. However, McClure said Lindsey's boyfriend and son deserved justice too, and his bill would require an additional four to 20 years in prison for anyone breaking the law.
While some think this is a common sense change, McClure said his bill hasn't gained support in the past because many Democratic lawmakers are opposed to penalty enhancements.
"In some cases, you do have to increase penalties," McClure said. "And I think it's justified here to try to protect innocent victims like Lindsey and her family."
Senate Bill 1405 is assigned to the Senate Special Committee on Criminal Law and Public Safety. Lindsey's mother, Sandy Herbster, told WAND News that she hopes this plan can become law and help deter people from driving intoxicated.
"This would be beneficial for the entire state," said Ziki.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
