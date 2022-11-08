CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign County Clerk's Office announced issues with connectivity and server performance on Election Day. The Clerk's Office believes that this is due to cyber attacks on the network and servers.
According to the release, the Clerk's Office website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks over the past month. A distributed denial-of-service or D-DOS attack is an attempt to disrupt the normal operations of a server by overwhelming it with a flood of traffic. The Clerk's IT team has been successful in preventing the attacks and the Clerk's website has remained secure.
The Clerk's Office believes that these attacks are meant to disrupt the election process.
"These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process. The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this. The Clerk's Office is committed to ensuring every eligible voter in Champaign County has access to a fair, free, and accessible election."
