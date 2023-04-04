SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Misty Buscher has been elected as Springfield's new mayor. She will be the city's second female mayor.
Current Mayor Jim Langfelder conceded to Mayor-Elect Buscher on Tuesday night.
During her campaign, Buscher told WAND News, after eight years in the city treasurer's office, she's ready to see a change in Springfield.
"It was not growing in the way that I wanted it to grow with economic development, infrastructure. I wanted to see more neighborhood policing, less crime," Buscher said.
With 25 years in the finance industry, eight in the city treasurer's office and decades of charity work, she feels that she has the skills to lead the city.
