SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County State's Attorney hired a contractor to preform an independent assessment of internal review of resigned officer Aaron Nichols.
According to the State's Attorney, Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave with no police power after posting "racist and disturbing" posts online.
State's Attorney Dan Wright immediately undertook a compressive internal review of cases in which Nichols was involved, his findings are attached in the document below.
Sylvester Bush conducted the investigation and found no evidence of criminal conduct or professional misconduct by Nichols in the performance of his law enforcement duties.
Bush concluded that State's Attorney Wright's response to this incident was swift and comprehensive.
