SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has released its final investigative report concerning a now former Springfield officer who police said was linked to "racist and disturbing" online posts.
WAND News first reported back in April that authorities said Aaron Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave with no police power after the posts were revealed through a blog post.
Nichols resigned from his position as a police officer for Springfield before an internal affairs investigation began.
Police had reported there were comments posted on social media by Nichols using an online profile. An internal investigation was launched after this discovery.
Chief Ken Scarlette reached out to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standard's Board to request Nichols become decertified as an officer.
"He should not serve in law enforcement capacity again," Chief Scarlette said.
On April 1, the Springfield Police Department said it became aware of disturbing discriminatory posts made to Twitter by Nichols. They said a group titled the “Anonymous Comrades Collective” conducted their own investigation into racist and discriminatory Twitter posts from multiple Twitter handles used by Nichols.
The group published an article to their blog entitled, “White Supremacist Officer Aaron P. Nichols of Springfield, Illinois.”
SPD said Nichols initially denied having a Twitter account, but later admitted that all three Twitter handles in question were his.
Nichols' arrests and previous behavior during his time on duty were investigated.
The report includes a summary of the actions taken by "members of the investigation team tasked with examining all available reports and digital evidence from Nichols’ work history, department computer, emails, and body worn camera evidence."
Chief Scarlette also requested a review of these materials by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.
The investigation team was also responsible for reviewing the current training practices of the Springfield Police Department and identifying additional training that could be needed.
A full report is available HERE.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office said no criminal charges will be filed against Nichols in this matter.
State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) issued a statement back in April voicing her disapproval of the officer's comments.
“The comments and views that have been unearthed are shocking and disgusting," Turner said. "They are an affront to our great community and the remarkable men and women of the police department that serves it. I believe there needs to be a thorough, independent investigation of this former officer and his conduct. But I want to thank the department for taking swift action, and I hope to be a resource as we move forward together as a community.”
