DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead and three others injured as Decatur police were called to at least five different shooting scenes and two fight scenes Monday.
Around 9:20 a.m. police were called to a shooting at 1300 E. Walnut with a person shot inside a vehicle.
WAND News crews saw an SUV at the scene crashed into a tree.
A 27-year-old male victim inside the vehicle had life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead.
Decatur police, Macon County Sheriff's deputies, and Decatur Park Police were called to respond to a large, unruly crowd at the scene.
As officers arrived at the Walnut scene, another call came in of shots fired at MLK and Grand and MLK and Garfield.
Two male victims, including a 20-year-old man shot in the back and 17-year-old teen shot in the leg, were brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Their wounds were not life-threatening. Officers said neither victim would cooperate with police.
At the hospital, a large crowd formed and broke out into fights, requiring a large police response.
At 10:30 a.m. a Street Crimes detective in an unmarked vehicle at Jasper and Wood saw people in a small, gold vehicle shooting at another vehicle.
The suspect vehicle took off, going as fast as 90 mph. It as last seen in the area of 18th and Clay.
A short time later, a female victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to her buttocks and leg. Police said her shooting was connected to the incident involving the gold vehicle.
Police also received more calls about numerous shots fired in the area of 20th and Prairie involving people in two dark colored vehicles shooting at each other.
Police have added extra patrols at each shooting and shots fired location.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy for the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. He said preliminary autopsy and identification information will be released "when appropriate." An inquest is pending.
If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, they are asked to call Decatur Police at 424-2734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.