AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died in a Thursday evening crash, according to Illinois State Police District 9.
Troopers are on scene at Route 104 at Purdom Road, just east of Auburn.
ISP and IDOT are on scene of a three vehicle crash with HAZMAT material leakage. The material is Anhydrous.
All lanes of traffic on Route 104 and Purdom Road are closed. ISP expects to have the road closed for two to three hours.
At this time it's not clear what vehicles were involved or how the crash happened. This is a developing story. Check back at WANDTV.com for updates.