CHAMPAIGN COUNTY Ill. (WAND) — A 36-year-old Mansfield woman was injured Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash that happened near the scene of a large grass fire off of Interstate 72.
According to state police, the crash happened at about 2:32 p.m. The two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near milepost 180.
One vehicle, a gray Ford driven by the injured woman, was slowed down due to heavy smoke coming from the fire.
The other vehicle, a red Toyota, struck the Ford from behind — causing it to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail. Burning grass from the fire then caused her vehicle to catch on fire.
The Toyota drove off the roadway and into a median. The 41-year-old Seymour woman behind the wheel was not injured.
Police said the Mansfield woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The crash is under investigation, and charges are pending.
