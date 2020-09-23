LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - One of three officers tied to the deadly March 2020 police-involved shooting of Breonna Taylor is now facing charges.
Brett Hankinson was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment Wednesday afternoon. The judge said this related to displaying "extreme indifference of human life."
The indictment showed the charges relate to bullets that were fired into neighboring apartments, not Breonna Taylors.
Hankinson was terminated by the police department on June 23.
Hankinson is, so far, the only officer facing charges.
Six officers involved in the incident are under internal investigation, LMPD said.
He and two other officers, Hankison and Det. Cosgrove, then returned fire.
Taylor was shot. One shot was fatal. Prosecutors said one lab claimed Det. Cosgrove fired the fatal shot. Another lab could not determine which officer fired the fatal shot.
Walker, who was not hurt, dialed 911 and told the dispatcher someone had kicked in the door and shot his girlfriend.
Prosecutors said Det. Cosgrove and Mattingly were justified in returning fire after Walker shot at them.
Again, Hankinson's charges relate to stray bullets that he fired that hit neighboring apartments. People inside those apartments included a pregnant woman and a child. No neighbors were hurt.
If found guilty, Hanksinson could face up to five years on each charge for a total of up to 15 years in prison.
An FBI investigation into the shooting is still underway.
Springfield NAACP President Teresa Haley released a statement saying, "This is unfortunate. Here we go again. It is Deja vu. When are officers going to be charged with murder? I am not surprised. Enough is enough."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.