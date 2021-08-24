CHICAGO (WAND) - One person was shot and three others were hurt in a situation that unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Union Station in Chicago.
All Amtrak service was temporarily stopped in response to the shooting. Chicago law enforcement said the suspect pulled out a weapon after they were identified by Amtrak police.
Officers then shot the suspect before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown Tuesday evening, NBC Chicago said.
Authorities found at gun at the scene.
Amtrak service was back up and running in Chicago at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Residual delays were expected.
Three other people went to local hospitals with unspecified injuries, the station reported. All three are repaired to be "stabilized" Tuesday night.
