DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg Friday in Decatur.
Police said the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Woodford St. and in the parking lot of Woodmound Plaza. The victim is a 21-year-old male.
He went to a local hospital for treatment. His wound is described as non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.