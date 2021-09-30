CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was wounded in a Thursday shooting in Champaign, police said.
Officers confirmed the shooting happened in the 1500 block of W. Kirby Ave. The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.
The call came in at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
WAND News is working to learn more on this developing story.
