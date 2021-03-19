SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield infant has died after officials said she was bitten by a dog.
A'Myrikal Jolynn Hull just turned 1 on March 7. She was rushed to the hospital by EMS after the incident Thursday.
The Sangamon County Coroner responded to HSHS St. John’s Hospital Emergency Room Thursday night.
The child was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.
Family members requested privacy during this time, but did ask WAND News permission to share a Go Fund Me page set up for funeral expenses.
On the page, they said, "A’myrikal was a precious 1 year old full of life and just celebrated her first birthday and was all smiles! Unfortunately tragedy hit tonight! And she was attacked by the family pet of 4 years! We are asking for help to plan her funeral and pay for her cremation and services! Please share and pray for this family."
An autopsy will be scheduled. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department are investigating the death.
