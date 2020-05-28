ILLINOIS (WAND) - Lawmakers representing Illinois have announced over $11.8 million in federal funding to help with COVID-19 testing in rural Illinois.
Over 200 Rural Health Clinics will receive about $49,000 each out of the $11,821,279 approved for the state, according to U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) Each clinic caters to underserved rural areas and helps ensure rural residents have access to care.
The money is coming from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law on April 24.
"This federal funding will help ensure that every corner of our state has adequate testing for COVID-19. We cannot safely and fully reopen our economy without it," Durbin said. "I’m pleased Congress was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to provide this funding to help these health centers continue serving patients in need. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure our state has the resources it needs to get through this crisis."
"Safely reopening our communities and our economy during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans will require Illinois to have a robust and effective diagnostic testing and contact tracing system," Duckworth said. "I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to secure federal funding to help rural Illinois ramp up its testing capabilities."
Click here for a full list of Rural Health Clinics receiving this funding.
