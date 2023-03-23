SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced Thursday morning that $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 nonprofit organizations through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).
The funding will go towards strengthening organizations efforts to protect against public safety and security threats.
“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”
“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”
All organizations will use the funds for target-hardening activities, including active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.
“The 116 non-profit groups will be able to immediately purchase and implement safety measures at their facilities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions are just some ways these groups are increasing safety measures for their organizations.”
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to work on identifing all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.
The non-profit organizations who will be receiving grants are:
Organization Name
City
Funding Amount
Agudath Israel of Illinois
Chicago
$150,000
All Saints Academy
Breeze
$267,000
Am Shalom
Glencoe
$110,296
Anshe Emet Synagogue
Chicago
$150,000
Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel
Chicago
$148,500
Atereth Yehoshua
Chicago
$150,000
Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim
Chicago
$150,000
Benedictine Society of Saint Bede
Peru
$150,000
Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School
Chicago
$150,000
Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah
Wilmette
$150,000
Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church
Rockford
$150,000
Blessed Sacrament School
Morton
$30,963
Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical Society
Chicago
$142,000
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Glenview
$150,000
Catholic Bishop of Chicago
Chicago
$450,000
Center on Halsted
Chicago
$142,773
Chabad of Oak Park NFP
Oak Park
$150,000
Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day School
Skokie
$150,000
Chesed L'Avraham Nachlas David
Chicago
$234,000
Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed
Lincolnwood
$287,500
Chicago Community Kollel
Chicago
$386,250
Chicago Islamic Center
Worth
$406,500
Chicago Jewish Day School
Chicago
$75,000
Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria
Peoria
$150,000
City First Church
Rockford
$449,000
CityLine Bible Church
Niles
$149,500
Community Christian Alternative (CCA) Academy
Chicago
$150,000
Congregation Adas Yeshurun
Chicago
$134,835
Congregation Beth Shalom
Northbrook
$150,000
Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers Park
Chicago
$116,000
Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-Chodrov
Chicago
$150,000
Congregation Or Torah
Skokie
$140,000
Congregation Sukkat Shalom
Wilmette
$149,272
Congregation Tzemach Tzedek
Chicago
$150,000
Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau Residence
Skokie
$150,000
Crosspoint Church of Rockford
Rockford
$150,000
Darchei Noam of Glenbrook
Northbrook
$150,000
Darul Qasim
Glendale Heights
$300,000
DePaul College Prep
Chicago
$150,000
Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church
Elmhurst
$95,665
Family Health Partnership
Crystal Lake
$52,500
Fellowship Baptist Church
Vienna
$90,250
First Christian Church of Decatur Illinois
Decatur
$48,134
First Nazarene Church
Lemont
$150,000
First Presbyterian Church
Sterling
$75,600
First United Methodist Church of Carterville
Carterville
$94,171
Franciscan Health Foundation
Olympia Fields
$150,000
Glenview Methodist Preschool
Glenview
$117,800
Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation
Quincy
$9,800
Hatzalah Chicago
Lincolnwood
$115,000
Heartland Alliance International
Chicago
$150,000
Hebrew Theological College
Skokie
$280,000
Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School
Skokie
$150,000
Holy Cross Hospital
Chicago
$120,000
Holy Trinity High School
Chicago
$150,000
Islamic Circle of North Chicago
Oakbrook Terrace
$67,410
Ida Crown Jewish Academy
Skokie
$150,000
Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center
Skokie
$150,000
Illinois Organization for Jewish Education
Chicago
$150,000
Illinois Sikh Community Center
Wheaton
$150,000
Islamic Center of Naperville
Naperville
$256,346.65
Islamic Community Center of Illinois
Chicago
$390,000
Islamic Community of Illinois
Plainfield
$150,000
Islamic Cultural Center of Greater Chicago
Northbrook
$135,000
Islamic Foundation of Peoria
Peoria
$150,000
Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of Chicago
Rolling Meadows
$148,000
Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of Chicago
Evanston
$150,000
JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s Center
Northbrook
$150,000
Jewish Council for Youth Services
Buffalo Grove
$98,070
Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago
Chicago
$340,000
JFMC FacCorp - Bernard Horwich JCC
Chicago
$300,000
Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary School
Chicago
$450,000
Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation
Deerfield
$91,313
Kollel Toras Chesed
Skokie
$150,000
L'Chaim Center of the North Shore
Deerfield
$150,000
Libenu
Chicago
$450,000
Lubavitch Girls High School
Chicago
$135,000
Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago
Chicago
$450,000
Makom Solel Lakeside
Highland Park
$88,030
Masjid Al Farooq
Chicago
$134,000
Midwest Islamic Center
Hanover Park
$410,000
Misericordia Home Catholic Charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago
Chicago
$150,000
Moody Bible Institute
Chicago
$150,000
Mosque Foundation
Bridgeview
$272,903.55
Mount Sinai Hospital
Chicago
$150,000
Net Community Church
Staunton
$21,403
North Shore Congregation Israel
Glencoe
$150,000
North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad
Highland Park
$26,250
North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
Highland Park
$100,000
Notre Dame High School of Peoria
Peoria
$82,500
Planned Parenthood of Illinois
Chicago
$291,288.90
Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
Fairview Heights
$150,000
Presence Chicago Hospitals Network
Chicago
$441,750
Rahmah Foundation Inc.
Lake Villa
$150,000
Reach Educational Center
Oak Lawn
$150,000
Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital
Chicago
$70,000
Secure Community Network
Chicago
$150,000
Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob
Skokie
$143,845
Solomon Schechter Day School
Northbrook
$150,000
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School
Waterloo
$120,000
St. Ambrose Catholic School
Godfrey
$144,145
St. Ann Catholic Church and School
Nashville
$373,100
St. Mark's Roman Catholic Congregation
Peoria
$142,000
Synagogue Security Council of North America Inc.
Northbrook
$150,000
Temple Sholom
Galesburg
$6,100.00
The Ark
Chicago
$150,000
The Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake
$44,000
Muslim Community Center Inc.
Morton Grove
$338,785.90
The Selfhelp Home Inc.
Chicago
$150,000
Touro College Illinois
Skokie
$150,000
Turkish American Society Inc
Mt. Prospect
$150,000
Waterleaf Women's Center
Aurora
$141,750
Yachad Beahsiya Inc.
Highland Park
$57,750
Yeshiva Gedola of the Midwest
Chicago
$450,000
Yeshiva Ohr Boruch
Chicago
$99,750
Young Israel Club of Skokie
Skokie
$121,200
Total
$20,000,000
To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit IEMA’s website and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet.
Additional information about the grant programs is also located on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.