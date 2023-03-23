Gov. JB Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced Thursday morning that $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 nonprofit organizations through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The funding will go towards strengthening organizations efforts to protect against public safety and security threats.

“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”

All organizations will use the funds for target-hardening activities, including active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.

“The 116 non-profit groups will be able to immediately purchase and implement safety measures at their facilities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions are just some ways these groups are increasing safety measures for their organizations.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue to work on identifing all expanding threats and work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.

The non-profit organizations who will be receiving grants are:

Organization Name

City

Funding Amount

Agudath Israel of Illinois

Chicago

$150,000

All Saints Academy

Breeze

$267,000

Am Shalom

Glencoe

$110,296

Anshe Emet Synagogue

Chicago

$150,000

Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel

Chicago

$148,500

Atereth Yehoshua

Chicago

$150,000

Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim

Chicago

$150,000

Benedictine Society of Saint Bede

Peru

$150,000

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School

Chicago

$150,000

Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah

Wilmette

$150,000

Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church

Rockford

$150,000

Blessed Sacrament School

Morton

$30,963

Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical Society

Chicago

$142,000

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

Glenview

$150,000

Catholic Bishop of Chicago

Chicago

$450,000

Center on Halsted

Chicago

$142,773

Chabad of Oak Park NFP

Oak Park

$150,000

Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day School

Skokie

$150,000

Chesed L'Avraham Nachlas David

Chicago

$234,000

Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed

Lincolnwood

$287,500

Chicago Community Kollel

Chicago

$386,250

Chicago Islamic Center

Worth

$406,500

Chicago Jewish Day School

Chicago

$75,000

Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria

Peoria

$150,000

City First Church

Rockford

$449,000

CityLine Bible Church

Niles

$149,500

Community Christian Alternative (CCA) Academy

Chicago

$150,000

Congregation Adas Yeshurun

Chicago

$134,835

Congregation Beth Shalom

Northbrook

$150,000

Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers Park

Chicago

$116,000

Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-Chodrov

Chicago

$150,000

Congregation Or Torah

Skokie

$140,000

Congregation Sukkat Shalom

Wilmette

$149,272

Congregation Tzemach Tzedek

Chicago

$150,000

Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau Residence

Skokie

$150,000

Crosspoint Church of Rockford

Rockford

$150,000

Darchei Noam of Glenbrook

Northbrook

$150,000

Darul Qasim

Glendale Heights

$300,000

DePaul College Prep

Chicago

$150,000

Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church

Elmhurst

$95,665

Family Health Partnership

Crystal Lake

$52,500

Fellowship Baptist Church

Vienna

$90,250

First Christian Church of Decatur Illinois

Decatur

$48,134

First Nazarene Church

Lemont

$150,000

First Presbyterian Church

Sterling

$75,600

First United Methodist Church of Carterville

Carterville

$94,171

Franciscan Health Foundation

Olympia Fields

$150,000

Glenview Methodist Preschool

Glenview

$117,800

Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation

Quincy

$9,800

Hatzalah Chicago

Lincolnwood

$115,000

Heartland Alliance International

Chicago

$150,000

Hebrew Theological College

Skokie

$280,000

Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School

Skokie

$150,000

Holy Cross Hospital

Chicago

$120,000

Holy Trinity High School

Chicago

$150,000

Islamic Circle of North Chicago

Oakbrook Terrace

$67,410

Ida Crown Jewish Academy

Skokie

$150,000

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Skokie

$150,000

Illinois Organization for Jewish Education

Chicago

$150,000

Illinois Sikh Community Center

Wheaton

$150,000

Islamic Center of Naperville

Naperville

$256,346.65

Islamic Community Center of Illinois

Chicago

$390,000

Islamic Community of Illinois

Plainfield

$150,000

Islamic Cultural Center of Greater Chicago

Northbrook

$135,000

Islamic Foundation of Peoria

Peoria

$150,000

Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of Chicago

Rolling Meadows

$148,000

Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of Chicago

Evanston

$150,000

JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s Center

Northbrook

$150,000

Jewish Council for Youth Services

Buffalo Grove

$98,070

Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago

Chicago

$340,000

JFMC FacCorp - Bernard Horwich JCC

Chicago

$300,000

Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary School

Chicago

$450,000

Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation

Deerfield

$91,313

Kollel Toras Chesed

Skokie

$150,000

L'Chaim Center of the North Shore

Deerfield

$150,000

Libenu

Chicago

$450,000

Lubavitch Girls High School

Chicago

$135,000

Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago

Chicago

$450,000

Makom Solel Lakeside

Highland Park

$88,030

Masjid Al Farooq

Chicago

$134,000

Midwest Islamic Center

Hanover Park

$410,000

Misericordia Home Catholic Charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago

Chicago

$150,000

Moody Bible Institute

Chicago

$150,000

Mosque Foundation

Bridgeview

$272,903.55

Mount Sinai Hospital

Chicago

$150,000

Net Community Church

Staunton

$21,403

North Shore Congregation Israel

Glencoe

$150,000

North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad

Highland Park

$26,250

North Suburban Synagogue Beth El

Highland Park

$100,000

Notre Dame High School of Peoria

Peoria

$82,500

Planned Parenthood of Illinois

Chicago

$291,288.90

Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri

Fairview Heights

$150,000

Presence Chicago Hospitals Network

Chicago

$441,750

Rahmah Foundation Inc.

Lake Villa

$150,000

Reach Educational Center

Oak Lawn

$150,000

Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital

Chicago

$70,000

Secure Community Network

Chicago

$150,000

Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob

Skokie

$143,845

Solomon Schechter Day School

Northbrook

$150,000

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School

Waterloo

$120,000

St. Ambrose Catholic School

Godfrey

$144,145

St. Ann Catholic Church and School

Nashville

$373,100

St. Mark's Roman Catholic Congregation

Peoria

$142,000

Synagogue Security Council of North America Inc.

Northbrook

$150,000

Temple Sholom

Galesburg

$6,100.00

The Ark

Chicago

$150,000

The Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake

$44,000

Muslim Community Center Inc.

Morton Grove

$338,785.90

The Selfhelp Home Inc.

Chicago

$150,000

Touro College Illinois

Skokie

$150,000

Turkish American Society Inc

Mt. Prospect

$150,000

Waterleaf Women's Center

Aurora

$141,750

Yachad Beahsiya Inc.

Highland Park

$57,750

Yeshiva Gedola of the Midwest

Chicago

$450,000

Yeshiva Ohr Boruch

Chicago

$99,750

Young Israel Club of Skokie

Skokie

$121,200

Total

 

$20,000,000

 

To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit IEMA’s website and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and Fact Sheet.

Additional information about the grant programs is also located on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

