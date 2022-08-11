SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m.
When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
Officers then learned of another victim who had been dropped off at the hospital. This victim, a 16-year-old boy, had been shot in the head and did not survive. He was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.
The teen's name is being withheld while family members are notified.
The Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting/homicide is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
