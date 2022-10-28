CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Max Libman says his passion for filmmaking started as a kid. Fast forward to 16 and that passion has taken him to a whole new level.
"Ever since I was like very young, I was having my siblings in little plays I would direct. I started directing my own projects, writing my own scripts, getting my family and friends to act in them and help film it. I don't think I'd really know where I'd be at. But then as you go, you kind of figure out what you're more interested in. That kind of inspired me to create this International Film Festival in this community," said Libman, founder and director of the CU International Film Festival.
The event consists of short films submitted to him from across the globe.
"From Germany, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, and all across the United States," said Libman.
How did he do it exactly? It's all about networking.
"I attended some and kind of built up a network. I formed an advisory board of local, national and international experts in the filmmaking industry," said Libman.
Libman says he's inspired by several local film makers in the area. Including Champaign native, Julien Turner, co-founder of Dreadhead Films. The Turner brothers created projects for companies like Nike, Amazon, Adidas, Sesame Street and more. Turner says when the teen asked him to come to the festival, he didn't have to think twice.
"Man it's so beautiful. That's the reason why it was no question whether or not I could make it here," said Turner.
Libman invited Turner to speak to several Champaign Elementary Schools, hoping to also be an inspiration to the next generation
"There might be a lot of people who want to do something, and he could've inspired them to do what they do," said T'onee Townsend, 5th grader at Stratton Elementary.
"So driven to do it, I definitely want to be a part of his journey just as much as he's a part of my journey and helping me," shared Turner.
"I mean I look up to him. His advice is just really important, and it resonates with me. One of our goals as a nonprofit is just to inspire the next generation of filmmakers," said Libman.
While this is the teen's first festival, it definitely won't be his last.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.