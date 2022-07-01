SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 17-year-old has been charged on 4 counts of first degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery, after a stabbing incident on June 23.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced on Friday that Andrea Oliver, 17, of Springfield has been charged as an adult on the previously stated charges as a result of the stabbing death of Thomas J. Shepard, 26, in the 1500 block of East Cook Street in Springfield on June 23, 2022.
According to the Wright, detectives from the Springfield Police Department investigated the homicide and obtained an arrest warrant in cooperation with the Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office.
On June 30, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, SPD Detectives were able to locate and take the female into custody without incident.
Oliver was transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center and remains in custody.
Her arraignment was held Friday morning, and her bond remains as previously set in the amount of $1,500,000.
A preliminary hearing has been set for July 14, 2022 at 8:30.
If convicted of First Degree Murder, Oliver faces between 20-60 years in prison.
Mary Beth Rodgers, Chief of the Felony Division for the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Kendra Hansel appeared at the arraignment hearing.
Following the arraignment, Felony Division Chief Mary Beth Rodgers said “The State’s Attorney’s Office is grateful to our law enforcement partners with the Springfield Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for their work in bringing the suspect into custody without incident. The prompt and thorough investigation of this matter allowed our office to file charges and seek justice in this case.”
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
The public is reminded that criminal charges are only allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
