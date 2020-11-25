SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 18 Springfield businesses have been cited for COVID-19 violations as of Wednesday.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow sent a document to WAND News which shows the businesses issued citations for violations since Aug. 8, 2020. Dirty South Lounge, The Alamo and Fox Run are listed as repeat offenders. Dirty South had its license suspended for 14 days and was fined $500 for exceeding occupancy and a mask violation.
The document is attached to this story.
Fox Run was one of four restaurants a judge ordered to close earlier in November. They, along with Charlie Parker's, Sweet Basil Cafe and D&J Cafe, had their permit temporarily suspended and faced a $500 fine for continuing to allow indoor dining.
Fox Run still faces a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) after it was not part of a settlement Springfield reached with the other three businesses that lost permits. A hearing on the Sangamon County Department of Public Health's request for a preliminary injunction is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.
In regard to the full list, Winslow said there could be additional violations not filed with Code Enforcement as Springfield police are doing checks daily. He said he knows of at least one violation from Tuesday night not reflected in the document he sent.
Four individuals had been cited for mask violations as of Wednesday morning, per Winslow.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has also been involved in checking business for COVID-19 mitigations compliance. From Nov. 6-19, the department ran a two-man detail for four to six hours each evening.
The county checked 162 establishments and issued three citations, along with 10 warnings. Most were for mask violations and not social distancing.
