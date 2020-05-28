TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are facing charges after a 13-year-old and 15-year-old in Taylorville overdosed on a Fentanyl-laced drug called the "HULK."
Both children survived.
The drug was a Xanax mixed with possible Fentanyl.
Taylorville police used social media to track where they believe the drugs came from.
As a result, the Taylorville Police Department got a search warrant and executed it at a home on May 27 at 2 p.m.
Narcotics and drug paraphernalia used to distribute were found.
Louis Sullivan III, 18 years old from Taylorville, and Carissa Hodge, 20 years old from Taylorville, were both arrested.
They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Police said they showed no remorse after learning about the overdoses.
