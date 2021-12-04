CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner released the identity of 2 Macon County women killed in a crash.
Duane Northup, Champaign County Coroner, said the 2 women died on Friday evening after the vehicle they were in crashed into another.
The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 0 East and 1300 North in Piatt County.
The coroner identified the driver and passenger of the car as Dawn Duncan, 76, of Decatur and Trucilla Enz-McLaughlin, 74, of Argenta.
Both autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.
The deaths are being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Piatt County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.