DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were wounded in a Sunday Danville shooting.
Police arrived at 1:36 a.m. to the 900 block of Chandler Street and found the victims. Officers said a 22-year-old Danville man was shot in the back and an 18-year-old Danville man was shot in the leg.
Victims were reported walking in the residence when someone started shooting at them from the outside, striking both of them.
Both victims were taken to the hospital for injury treatment. There were no other injuries reported.
At this time, there is no suspect information available.
