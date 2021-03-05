DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash at East Monroe and West Main streets.
The Decatur Fire Department said first responders were called to the scene at about 10:52 a.m. The other driver refused treatment at the scene.
Further information about the crash was not available Friday afternoon.
Decatur police and the Decatur Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. The fire department said crews left the area at about 11:32 a.m.
This story will be updated.
