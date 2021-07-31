CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) On Friday July 31 at about 10:45 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 800 Block of North Willis Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers went into a house and found a 20-year-old male with four gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The investigation shows the offender shot into the home from outside and fired several times, fatally wounding the 20-year-old. Police found 19 shell casings in the driveway. We still do not know the identity of this victim.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information or nearby video surveillance to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.