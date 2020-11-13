DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The 20th Annual Miller Lite Open is being postponed to 2022.
Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, the Open, set to take place on Jan. 16, 2021, will now wait until Jan. 2022.
The Open features a seven-hole round of miniature golf played throughout various local bars & restaurants across the Decatur Area.
For the past 20 years, the event has been known as "the largest event of its kind in the country."
Each year all proceeds go towards benefiting the adults and children served by Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy.
For more information about the Miller Lite Open, go to www.wcya.org.
