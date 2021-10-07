EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people face murder charges after a man was found dead in a Clay County home in September.
Authorities found the body of Roger Courson, 80, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 26 in his home, which is located near Edgewood in Clay County. They learned a safe, multiple firearms and a television were stolen from the home.
In a Thursday press release, authorities said 30-year-old Walter L. West of Edgewood, 27-year-old Christopher B. Gallatin of Centralia and 39-year-old Jamie L. Charlton of Salem have each been charged with first-degree murder and residential burglary counts in the Courson case.
Suspects were developed following Crime Stoppers tips from the public provided to the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Effingham Police Department. Based on information gathered, West and Gallatin were arrested on Sept. 30 and a Clay County judge found probable cause to detain them on Oct. 1. Charlton was arrested on Oct. 6.
Bond against West and Gallatin is set at $2.5 million with 10 percent to apply. Bond for Charlton will be set at his first court appearance, which is scheduled for Oct. 8.
All three suspects are in custody Thursday at the Clay County Jail.
In the investigation, Illinois State Police DCI Zone 8 officials were assisted by the Clay and Marion county sheriff's departments, Centralia police and the Clay County State's Attorney's Office.
