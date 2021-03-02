(WAND)- Three Illinois teens were taken into custody after allegations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
The Mounds Police Department requested the assistance of ISP DCI to investigate the report of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old female by three juvenile males in Mounds, Illinois on Feb. 21.
The ages of the three juvenile males are 15, 17, and 17.
On Feb. 24, ISP agents secured an arrest warrant from the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault for each of the three suspects.
No additional information has been made available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.