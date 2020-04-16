DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sixth resident of a Decatur long-term care facility has died.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told WAND-TV about the latest death at Fair Havens early Thursday morning. This person was a woman in her 90's.
The station reported on a fourth and fifth death at this facility Wednesday. Each of those involved women in their 80's.
Families of two of the first three victims identified them as Sharon Logan, 74, and Joe Louis Stowe, 84. The third was a man in his 80's.
Macon County has six total deaths from COVID-19 and 46 confirmed cases. A total of 33 of those cases are associated with Fair Havens.
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley issued the following statement Thursday encouraging people to follow guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19:
"It is imperative that we all consider ourselves at risk for exposure to and contraction of COVID-19. As a community, we must all take ownership of this situation and act as though we, too, are on the frontline…because we are. We all have the power to turn our everyday actions into a first line of defense against the contraction and further spread of this virus. This means that we must take social distancing seriously, stay home as often as possible, and self-monitor for symptoms. Maintain distance from everyone who is not a member of your immediate household. Follow the precautionary measures – thorough and frequent hand washing; using a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings; self-monitoring your own health condition – at every opportunity. If you are experiencing symptoms with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician. Use technology and social media for the good and to your advantage – circulate credible information, stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and find creative activities and new meals for your household to try. We must make sacrifices, however difficult they may be, in the short-term for the benefit of the long-term. Everyone has a role to play."
Below is a timeline of deaths reported at Fair Havens:
- April 7 - First death reported - Joe Lewis Stone, 84 April 13 - Second and third deaths reported
- Man in his 80s
- Sharon Logan, 74
- Two females in their 80s
- April 16 - Sixth death reported
- women in her 90s