AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND News is saddened to report June passed away Wednesday night in her home.
Her family posted that she passed away in her mother and father's arms.
June Dallas fought for most of her life and had been undergoing chemotherapy. Friends of the family described June as the strongest fighter they had ever seen.
"It's easy to forget that June has cancer a lot of the time," family friend Rikkelle Grieme told WAND just weeks ago when we covered a parade the City of Auburn held in her honor. "She doesn't act like it. She doesn't let it affect her. Even though they're in and out of the hospital and going through all those hard times. She makes it seem—not easy, but she just doesn't let it affect her," said Grieme.
Despite June's battle, her wish was to bring everyone together.
"We got a call... from the Make-A-Wish foundation. As a 3-year-old, she could've wished for anything, and her wish was for a parade," said Tom Berola, Mayor of Auburn.
The parade was held December 17, with the route taking it past June's home.
The WAND News team extends our deepest condolences to June's family and the entire community of Auburn.
