CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - On Saturday at 11:56pm, Champaign Police responded to the area of Neil and Vine St for reports of shots fired.
Minutes later at 12:02AM on April 11, METCAD 9-11 told police a 30-year-old male arrived to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken into surgery but died from his injuries.
The homicide investigation shows that the victim was found outside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds before being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Any business or residence in the area with surveillance video is encouraged to contact the police department.
Champaign Police ask anyone who has information on this incident to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to bring you the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.