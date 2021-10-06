ARLINGTON, Texas (WAND) - A shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas left four people wounded, authorities said.
Authorities said the shooting at Timberview High School might have started with a fight. Some of the victims are believed to be students, and two students are believed to have been shot, according to police.
Authorities arrested 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who fled the school after the shooting but turned himself in after gaining an attorney. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three people went to a hospital after the shooting. A 15-year-old boy is listed as being in critical condition, a teenage girl suffered a minor wound and a 25-year-old man is in good condition.
A pregnant woman was treated at the school and did not need hospital treatment.
Authorities said they found a .45 caliber handgun in the streets of nearby Grand Prairie, which they believe may be the gun involved in the shooting.
