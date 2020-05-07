TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Five people have been arrested in connection with a smash and grab at a store in Taylorville.
Police were alerted to a break-in by a motion activated alarm to Illinois Rt. 29 and Illinois St. 104 around 1:20 a.m on March 1.
A front window to the business had been broken out, and suspects had stolen liquor and cigarettes.
On May 6, police were able to arrest five people on preliminary charges of burglary and thefts. Public tips led to the arrests.
Erik Summer, 19, of Edinburg, Tyler Hobbs, 18, of Edinburg, Isaiah Rizzello, 21, of Edinburg, and two juveniles from Edinburg were all arrested.
Police said the suspects planned the break-in and added that they may be tied to other criminal acts around the county.
