SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters said they were able to save a $5 million grain bin complex with a swift response Monday.
Responders said the grain bins are located at Old Jacksonville Road and Archer Elevator Road. A farm tractor was found to be on fire in a building connecting the bins. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed heavy black smoke.
Responders had to force entry into the complex, as well as the building the fire was in. The fire was out in about 20 minutes due to access issues.
Due to low area water supply, crews called county fire agencies to assist, but those agencies were canceled before arrival.
The fire was reported to be out after 5:20 p.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation Monday night, Springfield firefighters said.
