FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - An annual 9/11 remembrance event is planned for this September in Macon County.
Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth announced Friday its 5th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ride is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2020. The ride will leave the business at 6 p.m. and will be escorted by first responders. Greg Sullivan will lead the ride.
It will go to the Lake Decatur 9/11 Memorial, where there will be a small message and prayer.
"We invite the community to join us on this remembrance ride to show our respect to past and present first responders, military members, and those who we have lost," a press release said.
Coziahr announced first responders who bring a badge/ID on Sept. 11, 12 and 13 will receive 15% off licensed products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.