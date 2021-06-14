DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 5th annual McElroy Memorial golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 16th at South Side Country Club.
The event is in memory of the late Decatur mayor Mike "Tuna" McElroy. The event is presented by Skeff Distributing. Organizers say the event pays tribute to the late mayor who worked to improve lives in Macon County.
Event proceeds benefit the Decatur Family YMCA, which goes to benefit children, adults and families in the community by providing programming and member financial assistance through the Y's Annual Campaign.
