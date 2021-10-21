MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon leaders announced plans to develop a massive regional sports complex in Mattoon with a cost over at least $60 million.
The complex would be built on 95 acres of land on the southwest corner of the intersection of Charleston Avenue East and I-57 south in Mattoon. It's expected to be anchored by additional hotels, retail and restaurants located immediately adjacent to the complex and integrated as part of a walkable master site plan, which also would feature a connection to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.
Rural King, which is headquartered in Mattoon, agreed to donate the land for the build out of the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex because of potential economic and social benefits, along with the opportunity for community growth proven to stem from facilities such as this, a press release said.
A feasibility study found development could target construction starting in the summer of 2022 with a grand opening in the summer of 2023. It would feature indoor basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor baseball/softball fields, along with multi-purpose turf fields.
Leaders believe this will draw visitors and traveling teams from places like Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis, along other markets, generating non-local visitation and direct spending through top quality sports tournaments and events for players, coaches and parents, who will stay in nearby hotels and explore area restaurants, stores and other attractions.
According to the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the complex will generate 580,000 visitors, lead to more than $23.8 million in direct spending and involve 59,000 hotel room nights on an annual basis. Leaders said SFC will work with Mattoon in Motion, an organization that is expected to lead the project during the study, fundraising and final approval stages.
Local business leaders created the idea to develop the facility. It still needs approval from community leaders.
"This project fits very will with the direction suggested by citizens and the city council members at a city planning meeting held June 23, 2021," said newly-elected Mattoon mayor Rick Hall. "The city council still needs to complete its analysis of the project to determine how it can partner with other community leaders on this regional sports complex. We look forward to working with both SFC and Goodman-Real Estate Services Group to help transform our city into a unique youth and amateur sports destination. The Lincoln Land of Sports Complex will become a much-needed community asset that will be a driver of traffic, a new business catalyst and job creator that will usher in a new era of growth for the city of Mattoon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.