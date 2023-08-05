Update 3:15 pm:
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say, a three-vehicle crash happened near Milepost 131 on Interstate 72 East around 11:45 Saturday morning.
A vehicle was driving at a slow speed and another vehicle sideswiped the vehicle to avoid running into it. Meanwhile, a third vehicle rear-ended the first vehicle.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Down the road, there was another three-vehicle crash. Three people from one vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crashes are still under investigation.
The interstate has since reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have closed lanes along I-72 in Macon County due to a crash.
A WAND News crew was headed West out of Decatur towards Springfield on I-72 reported lane closures due to a crash.
The both of the eastbound lanes were blocked and one of the westbound lanes was blocked as of Noon on Saturday.
