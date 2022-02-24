DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight puppies have died in a Decatur house fire.
Crews were called to the 2500 block of E. Geddes Ave. just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
The occupants of the home were not injured. They were able to get two adult dogs and four puppies out safely.
However, eight puppies died in the fire.
