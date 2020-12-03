ILLINOIS (WAND) - The number of staffed ICU beds available continues to drop in Region 3, with just 9 percent of beds available as of Thursday.
The Chris-Mont EMA reported 91 of staffed beds were taken in its Dec. 3 COVID-19 pandemic update. This means there were 15 beds available across 18 counties as of that date.
The latest Illinois Department of Public Health information, which was reported on Nov. 30, showed a rolling seven day COVID-19 positivity rate of 11.2 percent in the region, which is above the 8 percent threshold for mitigations.
Region 3 includes Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Pike, Adams, Hancock, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Scott, Brown, Mason and Menard counties.
The EMA said the region has its highest hospitalization rates as of Thursday since COVID-19 started.
Officials said the period of Dec. 6-19 should indicate if a surge in cases will be seen from travel over Thanksgiving.
Click here more information from IDPH about COVID-19 statistics in each region.
