DAYTONA, FL. (WAND)- Before Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300), Evelyn Brandt Thomas, who is deeply connected to central Illinois communities, had the honor of saying the most famous words in motorsports.
Evelyn is the co-founder of BRANDT Professional Agriculture and this is their 70th year in business.
Brandt Thomas helped found Brandt Fertilizer and has contributed to local families and organizations through numerous philanthropic efforts.
The 99-year-old was joined by division chair Troy Price and two others from the Beef Association to deliver the words, "Drivers start your engines."
BRANDT is also a sponsor of one of the drivers, Justin Allgaier, a Riverton, IL native, who finished 3rd in Saturday's race.
Another local and Mt. Zion native Drew Blickensderfer was at Daytona this past weekend.
Blickensderfer is the crew chief of #10 Aric Almirola.
Blickensderfer is a two-time 500 winner, helping lead wins for Matt Kenseth in 2009 and Michael McDowell in 2021.
