CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Clinton community is saying good-bye to a local leader, mentor and friend. Officer Mike Bennett was born and raised in Clinton and served the area for 26 years in law enforcement. Now, he's putting down the badge and hanging up his uniform.
"There's not enough good I can say about Officer Bennett. Our door will always be open for him. Not only the department but my own home alone," said Chief Ben Lowers, Clinton Police Department.
Officer Bennett spent the last eight years serving as a school resource officer for the Clinton School District. Over the years, Bennett created a tight-knit bond between local law enforcement and the youth. Some students look back at the impact he's made.
"For the longest time I— my whole family was battling deaths. Like we lost my cousin and all that. And he was the very first one I went to," said Destiny Senters, student.
"When I had a pepper spray incident, and he saved my life. He taught me how to get rid of it, he got the burn out of my eyes. So ever since then we've been really close," said Riley Senters, student.
Officer Bennett tells WAND his last day at work felt the same than any other.
"It's kind of not real at this point. I worked today and nothing different. And then all of this? I'm just trying to process everything at this point," said Officer Bennett.
Bennett says people is what makes this job. Also, his connection with the local youth is something he'll never forget.
"Making a contact with the kids. You know I got to see a lot of my kids from junior high through high school go on into college. And we have some here that now have their own families, and I like to think I had a little part in helping them make good choices," said Officer Bennett.
Bennett served as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor/Rangemaster, and School Resource Officer. He has also developed several programs focused on situational awareness/readiness, security, safety and tactical response.
