CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois assistant coach Aaron Henry has been named the Fighting Illini's new defensive coordinator.
Henry has spent the last two seasons on head coach Bret Bielema's staff.
"I am thrilled to announce Aaron Henry as our defensive coordinator," said Bielema. "Aaron is a special person and coach. His ability to connect with our current roster, as well as potential student-athletes, is among the best I've been around. He has a gift to teach, motivate, inspire, and lead young people. Aaron has made an enormous impact on our defensive backs room in two years, most notably with the growth of Devon Witherspoon and Tahveon Nicholson. He will be an accomplished defensive coordinator."
Henry's cornerbacks were the best in the country against the pass in 2022. Illinois finished the regular season leading the nation in interceptions (22), passing efficiency defense (89.8), fewest passing touchdowns allowed (8), and fewest yards per pass attempt (5.4).
Led by the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award finalist Devon Witherspoon, Illinois' defense ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 17 major defensive categories during the regular season, including ranking second in the nation in scoring defense (12.3) and third in total defense (263.8).
Henry coached Witherspoon's rise, as the potential first round NFL draft pick became one of the best cornerbacks in the nation in just two years.
"I am thrilled and thankful to serve as the defensive coordinator at the University of Illinois," said Henry. "Words cannot express how excited I am about the future of this program and the journey ahead. We have a great group of players, coaches, and support staff that Coach B has assembled. This moment is special to me because I have the opportunity to continue to lead and serve incredible young men, as well as coach alongside a man whom I admire and played college football under, Coach B."
Henry was a standout player and coached under Bielema at both Wisconsin and Arkansas. He moved to Champaign-Urbana after SEC, ACC, and Big Ten stops at Vanderbilt, North Carolina State and Rutgers. He played under Bielema at Wisconsin where he was an All-Big Ten first team defensive back, earning 32 starts from 2007-11. He helped Wisconsin earn consecutive Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl appearances as a junior and senior.
Henry spent the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt after three seasons at North Carolina State.
Henry served as a secondary coach while at NC State, starting as a safeties coach in 2017 and working with nickelbacks during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Henry's first full-time coaching position was in 2016 at Rutgers, where he served as defensive backs coach for head coach Chris Ash. That season, the team ranked 18th nationally in pass defense.
Henry was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient. He earned a bachelor's degree in consumer affairs from Wisconsin in 2011 and a master's degree in sports management from Arkansas in 2015.
He is a native of Immokalee, Florida and played football, basketball, baseball and ran track in high school.
As a wide receiver and defensive back, he helped Immokalee to the 2004 Florida state title and an undefeated regular season in 2006. He was an all-state football player, all-county basketball player, and state qualifier in track. Henry and his wife, Camille, married in January 2022.
