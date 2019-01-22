DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is once again on a “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.
Fortune magazine named ADM to the list for the 11th consecutive year. The publication looked at 680 companies in 30 countries in putting together its list, which focused on 52 major industries. Categories such as investment value, quality of management and products, ability to attract talent and social responsibility were graded.
“ADM’s presence on this list for more than a decade now is a reflection of the steadfast commitment and service of our 31,000 global colleagues,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “They represent a talented, diverse workforce that is dedicated to delivering excellence every day and passionate about our industry and the communities where they live and work. We are truly honored to be recognized once again as one of the most admired companies in our industry.”
ADM is one of the largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers in the world. Its employees work in over 170 countries.