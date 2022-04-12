DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland said it will invest about $300 million into significantly growing its Decatur alternative protein production.
An ADM press release said this move comes as the company works to add capacity to meet a high growth in demand. The company will look to further grow alternative protein capabilities by opening a state-of-the-art Protein Innovation Center in Decatur.
“The global trends of food security and sustainability are driving structural changes in the food industry, including strong growth in alternative proteins, and we’re investing to ensure ADM remains a leader in this vast and exciting space,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods. “The array of opportunity areas for alternative proteins in foods and nutrition solutions is continuing to grow at 10% CAGR, with alternative meat and dairy sales alone expected to grow by 14% a year and reach $125 billion in 2030. Our sales in this space have been growing at rates much faster than the industry’s, and our work to expand our leadership position with new innovation and capacity is an important driver of future growth for our Nutrition business. We’re proud to continue to invest and innovate, delivering on our strategy, supporting global food security and advancing sustainability for our customers and our future.”
The project is expected to be done in the first quarter of 2025 (subject to all applicable approval and permits) and the company said it will "significantly strengthen" ADM's ability to meet increasing global demand by raising soy protein concentrate capacity and nearly doubling extrusion capacity at the ADM Decatur complex.
Click here for more information from ADM.
