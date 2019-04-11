DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Voluntary early retirements are being sought among ADM employees across North America, and some individual jobs may also be cut as part of a restructuring.
ADM is not sharing details, but said these changes would impact a small percentage of employees globally.
In a statement, ADM told WAND News:
"Yesterday, we notified employees that between now and June 30, ADM will be taking a range of actions to enhance our organizational agility, maximize productivity, strengthen service to internal and external customers, and accelerate growth.
One of these actions will be the opening of a voluntary early retirement window for certain eligible U.S. and Canadian colleagues. Others include capturing planned synergies from our recent acquisitions, and realigning our organization worldwide as we further streamline and standardize processes, implement new technologies, and eliminate overlap in roles and responsibilities.
Beyond the planned post-acquisition synergies, there may be some individual positions eliminated as part of the restructuring of specific areas of our organization. As much as possible, we will try to minimize individual impacts by finding suitable alternative opportunities within the company.
These actions are necessary to strengthen the core of our business and establish ADM as a global leader in nutrition as we continue to grow and transform our business. As always, our priority throughout the process will be the respect and care of all employees impacted by these changes."