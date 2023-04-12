DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man who died while operating a locomotive on Tuesday has been identified by Macon County Coroner Michael Day.
Robert L. Dautel, Jr., 66, of Morrisonville, was pronounced dead on April 11 at Decatur Memorial Hospital's emergency room.
Dautel was transported to the ER via ambulance following a locomotive vs. parked rail car collision at the rail yard at ADM Bioproducts Complex at 4666 E. Faries. Dautel was the person operating the locomotive.
An autopsy showed that he died from blunt force injury of the chest due to injuries sustained in the crash. An inquest is pending, according to the coroner.
ADM released a statement regarding the death:
"We are deeply saddened that our colleague Robert Dautel passed away yesterday afternoon. Robert was a valued colleague who served in various roles for more than 22 years at ADM.
"We are in the process of conducting an investigation to better understand what happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and friends."
