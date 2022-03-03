Kyiv, UKRAINE (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland confirmed it has closed operations at Ukraine facilities during the Russian invasion of the country.
The Illinois-based company, which has operations in Decatur, said its facilities in Ukraine are not operating. This includes a grain terminal in the Odessa port, an oilseed crushing plant in Chornomorsk, and six grain silos and a trading office in the capital city of Kyiv.
ADM said this decision follows security protocols and government guidelines. A spokesperson said the safety of employees and their families is the company's "top priority."
"ADM will use the full breadth of our global and integrated supply chain to support the needs of our customers around the world as we manage through this difficult situation," a statement sent to WAND News said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.