DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, have you found that perfect gift for your special someone?
The Scovill Zoo will be allowing patrons to adopt Hissing Cockroaches and Naked Mole-Rats in someone's name, this Valentine's Day.
For $20 you can name and adopt a cockroach and for $25, you can adopt a Naked Mole-Rat.
According to the zoo, the animal adoptions come with an adoption certificate, a valentine photo of the adopted animal, and a piece of original cockroach/naked mole-rat artwork.
To adopt an animal call the zoo at 217-421-7435. The gift can be picked up at the zoo or mailed to the recipient.
