RANTOUL, Ill. - A man accused of having child pornography in his Dropbox account is in custody Monday.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old William K. Armstrong after obtaining a warrant and searching his apartment Wednesday. Armstrong lives in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive in Rantoul after moving there about a year ago.
Champaign County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dwayne Roelfs wrote an affidavit filed in Armstrong's case, which said authorities received online tips in April and May that told them about the files in the Dropbox account. IP addresses associated with the account allowed Roelfs to trace it to Amstrong's apartment, the document said.
Armstrong went to the Rantoul police department for questioning and admitted the Dropbox account in question was his, per investigators. He said he did not look at most of the files and was not aroused by them, but told investigators he was "morbidly fascinated", the affidavit said.
When executing the warrant, investigators said they found a phone with more child pornography on it.
Armstrong appeared in court Friday, where Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered him to stay in U.S. Marshals Service custody. He faces a federal child pornography charge.
