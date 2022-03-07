(WAND) - As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the AFSCME union in Illinois has asked the state board of investment to divest all holdings in assets tied to Russia.
A letter from the executive director of AFSCME Council 31 was sent to Illinois State Board of Investment Chairman Terrence Healy. Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch referred to the invasion as a "genocidal slaughter of civilians."
"AFSCME strongly condemns Putin’s shameful assault on the nation of Ukraine. Each of us must do our part to support the valiant resistance of the Ukrainian people in their struggle to protect their democracy,” said Lynch.
Lynch referenced strong economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Russia.
According to Lynch, AFSCME's international executive board adopted a resolution that supports the "prudent divestment of public pension fund assets from investments with ties to Russia."
The state investment board governs investment policy for the State Employees Retirement System, as well as to other Illinois public pension funds that AFSCME members participate in.
See the full letter in a PDF document attached to this story.
